Logout

Logout #100

Photo of Redazione Redazione7 ore fa
70 Meno di un minuto

Tutti dovrebbero studiare le formiche. Esse hanno una sorprendente filosofia in quattro punti. Non arrendersi mai, guardare avanti, essere positivi e fare tutto il possibile.

Jim Rohn

Una formica alza una foglia di grande dimensione

TG DV
Tags
Photo of Redazione Redazione7 ore fa
70 Meno di un minuto


grafica pubblicitaria sponsor canapashop

SOSTIENI LA NOSTRA INDIPENDENZA GIORNALISTICA
Onestà intellettuale e indipendenza sono da sempre i punti chiave che caratterizzano il nostro modo di fare informazione (o spesso, contro-informazione). In un'epoca in cui i mass media sono spesso zerbini e megafoni di multinazionali e partiti politici, noi andiamo controcorrente, raccontando in maniera diretta, senza filtri né censure, il mondo che viviamo. Abbiamo sempre evitato titoli clickbait e sensazionalistici, così come la strumentalizzazione delle notizie. Viceversa, in questi anni abbiamo smontato decine di bufale e fake-news contro la cannabis, diffuse da tutti i principali quotidiani e siti web nazionali. Promuoviamo stili di vita sani ed eco-sostenibili, così come la salvaguardia dell'ambiente e di tutte le creature che lo popolano (e non solo a parole: la nostra rivista è stampata su una speciale carta ecologica grazie alla quale risparmiamo preziose risorse naturali). ORA ABBIAMO BISOGNO DI TE, per continuare a svolgere il nostro lavoro con serietà ed autonomia: ogni notizia che pubblichiamo è verificata con attenzione, ogni articolo di approfondimento, è scritto con cura e passione. Questo vogliamo continuare a fare, per offrirti sempre contenuti validi e punti di vista alternativi al pensiero unico che il sistema cerca di imporre. Ogni contributo, anche il più piccolo, per noi è prezioso. Grazie e buona lettura. CONTRIBUISCI.
grafica pubblicitaria sponsor plagron

Articoli correlati

Barca a vela in mezzo al mare con un meraviglioso tramonto

Logout #99

13 Maggio 2022
Logout #98

Logout #98

13 Marzo 2022
Primo piano in bianco e nero del famoso attore Joaquin Phoenix

Logout #97

17 Gennaio 2022
Foglia di cannabis

Logout #96

22 Novembre 2021
Cerca anche
Close
Back to top button