Cannaplaylist: 50 canzoni sulla Maria
La nostra selecta dedicata alla cannabis con 50 canzoni che vale la pena ascoltare
Quante canzoni sono state scritte sotto l’influenza della cannabis? La verità è che non lo sapremo mai!! Però almeno possiamo provare a mettere insieme alcuni tra i pezzi più interessanti – più o meno noti – che siano stati dedicati a questa pianta, tanto amata quanto feconda, dal punto di vista artistico.
Non credo vi sorprenderà appurare che la stragrande maggioranza dei brani qui elencati appartiene prevalentemente ai generi reggae e hip-hop, ma vedrete che ce n’è in realtà per tutti i gusti e non mancano neppure alcune tra le canzoni italiane più significative. E voi, chi avreste inserito in questa lista? Fatecelo sapere su Facebook e Instagram (@dolce_vita_magazine).
Abbiamo anche creato la playlist con quasi tutte le canzoni su Spotify, la trovate QUI.
50 CANZONI DEDICATE ALLA CANNABIS DA ASCOLTARE E RIASCOLTARE
- Louis Armstrong, “Muggles” (1928)
- The Ink Spots – That Cat Is High (1938)
- Fats Waller “If You’re A Viper” (1943)
- Ray Charles, “Let’s Go Get Stoned” (1964)
- Nina Simone, “Feeling Good” (1965)
- The Beatles, “I Am The Walrus” (1967)
- Jimi Hendrix, “Purple Haze” (1967)
- Humble Pie, “Only A Roach” (1970)
- Curtis Mayfield, “Pusherman” (1972)
- Rino Gaetano, “I love you Maryanna (1973)
- The Steve Miller Band, “The Joker” (1973)
- George McCrae, “Get Lifted” (1974)
- Peter Tosh, “Legalize It” (1976)
- Stefano Rosso, “Una storia disonesta” (1976)
- Bob Marley, “Kaya” (1978)
- Eugenio Finardi, “Legalizzatela” (1979)
- The Selecter, “My Collie (Not A Dog)” (1980)
- Musical Youth, “Pass the Dutchie” (1982)
- Tom Petty “You Don’t Know How It Feels” (1994)
- Sangue Misto “La porra” (1994)
- Luniz, “I Got 5 On It” (1995)
- D’Angelo, “Brown Sugar” (1995)
- Dash Rip Rock, “(Let’s Go) Smoke Some Pot” (1995)
- Sud Sound System, “Erba erba” (1996)
- Cypress Hill, “Dr. Greenthumb” (1998)
- Manu Chao, “Welcome To Tijuana” (1998)
- Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and Nate Dogg, “The Next Episode”(1999)
- Afroman, “Because I Got High” (2000)
- Pankreas, “Canapa” (2002)
- Missy Elliott, “Pass That Dutch” (2003)
- Madvillain feat. Lord Quas, “America’s Most Blunted” (2004)
- Kanye West feat. Talib Kweli and Common, “Get Em High” (2004)
- Three 6 Mafia, “Stay High” (2005)
- Nas, “Blunt Ashes” (2006)
- Amy Winehouse “Addicted” (2006)
- Ice Cube, “Smoke Some Weed” (2006)
- Collie Budz, “Come Around” (2007)
- M.I.A., “Paper planes (2007)
- Snoop Dogg feat. Willie Nelson, “My Medicine” (2008)
- UGK feat. Sleepy Brown, “Swishas & Erb” (2009)
- E-40, “The Weed Man” (2010)
- Juan Cirerol, “Se Vale Sonar” (2011)
- Vic Mensa, “Blazin” (2012)
- Flosstradamus, “Roll Up (Baauer Remix)” (2012)
- Chance the Rapper, “Smoke Again” (2013)
- Young Thug, “Stoner” (2013)
- Vybz Kartel, “Weed Smokers” (2013)
- O Zulù, “Piantiamola” (2017)
- Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – ft. Stephen Marley, “Medication” (2017)
- Neil Young, “Homegrown” (2020)
Articolo a cura di Veronica Tarozzi