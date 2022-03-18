Cannaplaylist: 50 canzoni sulla Maria



Quante canzoni sono state scritte sotto l’influenza della cannabis? La verità è che non lo sapremo mai!! Però almeno possiamo provare a mettere insieme alcuni tra i pezzi più interessanti – più o meno noti – che siano stati dedicati a questa pianta, tanto amata quanto feconda, dal punto di vista artistico.

Non credo vi sorprenderà appurare che la stragrande maggioranza dei brani qui elencati appartiene prevalentemente ai generi reggae e hip-hop, ma vedrete che ce n’è in realtà per tutti i gusti e non mancano neppure alcune tra le canzoni italiane più significative. E voi, chi avreste inserito in questa lista? Fatecelo sapere su Facebook e Instagram (@dolce_vita_magazine).

Abbiamo anche creato la playlist con quasi tutte le canzoni su Spotify, la trovate QUI.

50 CANZONI DEDICATE ALLA CANNABIS DA ASCOLTARE E RIASCOLTARE

Louis Armstrong, “Muggles” (1928) The Ink Spots – That Cat Is High (1938) Fats Waller “If You’re A Viper” (1943) Ray Charles, “Let’s Go Get Stoned” (1964) Nina Simone, “Feeling Good” (1965) The Beatles, “I Am The Walrus” (1967) Jimi Hendrix, “Purple Haze” (1967) Humble Pie, “Only A Roach” (1970) Curtis Mayfield, “Pusherman” (1972) Rino Gaetano, “I love you Maryanna (1973) The Steve Miller Band, “The Joker” (1973) George McCrae, “Get Lifted” (1974) Peter Tosh, “Legalize It” (1976) Stefano Rosso, “Una storia disonesta” (1976) Bob Marley, “Kaya” (1978) Eugenio Finardi, “Legalizzatela” (1979) The Selecter, “My Collie (Not A Dog)” (1980) Musical Youth, “Pass the Dutchie” (1982) Tom Petty “You Don’t Know How It Feels” (1994) Sangue Misto “La porra” (1994) Luniz, “I Got 5 On It” (1995) D’Angelo, “Brown Sugar” (1995) Dash Rip Rock, “(Let’s Go) Smoke Some Pot” (1995) Sud Sound System, “Erba erba” (1996) Cypress Hill, “Dr. Greenthumb” (1998) Manu Chao, “Welcome To Tijuana” (1998) Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and Nate Dogg, “The Next Episode”(1999) Afroman, “Because I Got High” (2000) Pankreas, “Canapa” (2002) Missy Elliott, “Pass That Dutch” (2003) Madvillain feat. Lord Quas, “America’s Most Blunted” (2004) Kanye West feat. Talib Kweli and Common, “Get Em High” (2004) Three 6 Mafia, “Stay High” (2005) Nas, “Blunt Ashes” (2006) Amy Winehouse “Addicted” (2006) Ice Cube, “Smoke Some Weed” (2006) Collie Budz, “Come Around” (2007) M.I.A., “Paper planes (2007) Snoop Dogg feat. Willie Nelson, “My Medicine” (2008) UGK feat. Sleepy Brown, “Swishas & Erb” (2009) E-40, “The Weed Man” (2010) Juan Cirerol, “Se Vale Sonar” (2011) Vic Mensa, “Blazin” (2012) Flosstradamus, “Roll Up (Baauer Remix)” (2012) Chance the Rapper, “Smoke Again” (2013) Young Thug, “Stoner” (2013) Vybz Kartel, “Weed Smokers” (2013) O Zulù, “Piantiamola” (2017) Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – ft. Stephen Marley, “Medication” (2017) Neil Young, “Homegrown” (2020)

Articolo a cura di Veronica Tarozzi