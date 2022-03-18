Musica

Cannaplaylist: 50 canzoni sulla Maria

La nostra selecta dedicata alla cannabis con 50 canzoni che vale la pena ascoltare

Photo of Mario Catania Mario Catania8 ore fa
126 2 minuti di lettura

Cannaplaylist: 50 canzoni sulla Maria
Quante canzoni sono state scritte sotto l’influenza della cannabis? La verità è che non lo sapremo mai!! Però almeno possiamo provare a mettere insieme alcuni tra i pezzi più interessanti – più o meno noti – che siano stati dedicati a questa pianta, tanto amata quanto feconda, dal punto di vista artistico.

Non credo vi sorprenderà appurare che la stragrande maggioranza dei brani qui elencati appartiene prevalentemente ai generi reggae e hip-hop, ma vedrete che ce n’è in realtà per tutti i gusti e non mancano neppure alcune tra le canzoni italiane più significative. E voi, chi avreste inserito in questa lista? Fatecelo sapere su Facebook e Instagram (@dolce_vita_magazine).

Abbiamo anche creato la playlist con quasi tutte le canzoni su Spotify, la trovate QUI.

50 CANZONI DEDICATE ALLA CANNABIS DA ASCOLTARE E RIASCOLTARE

  1. Louis Armstrong, “Muggles” (1928)
  2. The Ink Spots – That Cat Is High (1938)
  3. Fats Waller “If You’re A Viper” (1943)
  4. Ray Charles, “Let’s Go Get Stoned” (1964)
  5. Nina Simone, “Feeling Good” (1965)
  6. The Beatles, “I Am The Walrus” (1967)
  7. Jimi Hendrix, “Purple Haze” (1967)
  8. Humble Pie, “Only A Roach” (1970)
  9. Curtis Mayfield, “Pusherman” (1972)
  10. Rino Gaetano, “I love you Maryanna (1973)
  11. The Steve Miller Band, “The Joker” (1973)
  12. George McCrae, “Get Lifted” (1974)
  13. Peter Tosh, “Legalize It” (1976)
  14. Stefano Rosso, “Una storia disonesta” (1976)
  15. Bob Marley, “Kaya” (1978)
  16. Eugenio Finardi, “Legalizzatela” (1979)
  17. The Selecter, “My Collie (Not A Dog)” (1980)
  18. Musical Youth, “Pass the Dutchie” (1982)
  19. Tom Petty “You Don’t Know How It Feels” (1994)
  20. Sangue Misto “La porra” (1994)
  21. Luniz, “I Got 5 On It” (1995)
  22. D’Angelo, “Brown Sugar” (1995)
  23. Dash Rip Rock, “(Let’s Go) Smoke Some Pot” (1995)
  24. Sud Sound System, “Erba erba” (1996)
  25. Cypress Hill, “Dr. Greenthumb” (1998)
  26. Manu Chao, “Welcome To Tijuana” (1998)
  27. Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and Nate Dogg, “The Next Episode”(1999)
  28. Afroman, “Because I Got High” (2000)
  29. Pankreas, “Canapa” (2002)
  30. Missy Elliott, “Pass That Dutch” (2003)
  31. Madvillain feat. Lord Quas, “America’s Most Blunted” (2004)
  32. Kanye West feat. Talib Kweli and Common, “Get Em High” (2004)
  33. Three 6 Mafia, “Stay High” (2005)
  34. Nas, “Blunt Ashes” (2006)
  35. Amy Winehouse “Addicted” (2006)
  36. Ice Cube, “Smoke Some Weed” (2006)
  37. Collie Budz, “Come Around” (2007)
  38. M.I.A., “Paper planes (2007)
  39. Snoop Dogg feat. Willie Nelson, “My Medicine” (2008)
  40. UGK feat. Sleepy Brown, “Swishas & Erb” (2009)
  41. E-40, “The Weed Man” (2010)
  42. Juan Cirerol, “Se Vale Sonar” (2011)
  43. Vic Mensa, “Blazin” (2012)
  44. Flosstradamus, “Roll Up (Baauer Remix)” (2012)
  45. Chance the Rapper, “Smoke Again” (2013)
  46. Young Thug, “Stoner” (2013)
  47. Vybz Kartel, “Weed Smokers” (2013)
  48. O Zulù, “Piantiamola” (2017)
  49. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – ft. Stephen Marley, “Medication” (2017)
  50. Neil Young, “Homegrown” (2020)

Articolo a cura di Veronica Tarozzi

TG DV
Tags
Photo of Mario Catania Mario Catania8 ore fa
126 2 minuti di lettura


grafica pubblicitaria sponsor canapashop

SOSTIENI LA NOSTRA INDIPENDENZA GIORNALISTICA
Onestà intellettuale e indipendenza sono da sempre i punti chiave che caratterizzano il nostro modo di fare informazione (o spesso, contro-informazione). In un'epoca in cui i mass media sono spesso zerbini e megafoni di multinazionali e partiti politici, noi andiamo controcorrente, raccontando in maniera diretta, senza filtri né censure, il mondo che viviamo. Abbiamo sempre evitato titoli clickbait e sensazionalistici, così come la strumentalizzazione delle notizie. Viceversa, in questi anni abbiamo smontato decine di bufale e fake-news contro la cannabis, diffuse da tutti i principali quotidiani e siti web nazionali. Promuoviamo stili di vita sani ed eco-sostenibili, così come la salvaguardia dell'ambiente e di tutte le creature che lo popolano (e non solo a parole: la nostra rivista è stampata su una speciale carta ecologica grazie alla quale risparmiamo preziose risorse naturali). ORA ABBIAMO BISOGNO DI TE, per continuare a svolgere il nostro lavoro con serietà ed autonomia: ogni notizia che pubblichiamo è verificata con attenzione, ogni articolo di approfondimento, è scritto con cura e passione. Questo vogliamo continuare a fare, per offrirti sempre contenuti validi e punti di vista alternativi al pensiero unico che il sistema cerca di imporre. Ogni contributo, anche il più piccolo, per noi è prezioso. Grazie e buona lettura. CONTRIBUISCI.
grafica pubblicitaria sponsor plagron

Articoli correlati

Venerus canta e suona la tastiera ad un concerto

Magica musica tour 2021 – Venerus

31 Gennaio 2022
Silent Bob: il rap, la provincia e il nuovo album "Piove ancora"

Silent Bob: il rap, la provincia e il nuovo album “Piove ancora”

24 Novembre 2021
V - Mannarino

V – Mannarino

26 Settembre 2021
“Cannabis For Future”, il nuovo inno è firmato Lion D

“Cannabis For Future”, il nuovo inno è firmato Lion D

27 Maggio 2021
Back to top button